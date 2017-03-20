Gorsuch confirmation vote expected by April 10

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says the Senate is aiming to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch before a two-week break that starts April 10.



The committee expects a vote on Monday, April 3. Grassley told reporters after the first day of Gorsuch's confirmation hearings that the nomination would go immediately to the floor after that.



He said that he believes Democrats will have a hard time voting against Gorsuch after the hearings, but "I assume he'll have a lot of votes against him."



Grassley said Gorsuch "stated a very independent view" in his opening statement Monday and that the hearings are off to a good start.



Senators begin questioning Gorsuch on Tuesday.