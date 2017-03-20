Local playground closed for construction

The Paducah Rotary Playground at the Health Park in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood us temporarily closed due to construction, the city of Paducah says.

The city says crews are pouring rubber playground surface at the playground, which is at 421 North 13th Street. Caution signs and fences are in place, and the city advises that families and children should avoid using the playground until further notice.

Other work that has been going on at the health park includes grading and draining improvements for the Health Park, construction of a third of a mile walking trail, and Community Garden expansion, according to the city.

For more information about the Health Park, click here, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Paducah Parks Department office.