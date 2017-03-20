Local city approves retail sales tax increase - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

By Staff report
MARION, IL -

In Marion, Illinois, the city council has passed a retail sales tax increase.

The city council held a special meeting Monday afternoon, where it approved amending the retail sales tax for a 0.25 percent increase.

Mayor Bob Butler says the money the tax increase will bring is needed by the city. On Monday's Local 6 at Five, our Rachael Krause will bring us more about the tax and what it means for you and your family. 

