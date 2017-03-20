Underwood settles in at Illinois after one year at Oklahoma State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Brad Underwood says it feels like he has his dream job at Illinois.



Underwood was a surprise hire over the weekend after just one year at Oklahoma State. He was introduced Monday at a news conference. He says the Illini can win national championships and that's something he wants to be part of.



Underwood upped his salary for the second consecutive year. He will average $3 million for the next six seasons and has performance-based incentives in his contract. Underwood will also have $850,000 for three on-court assistants and said he'll talk to interim coach Jamall Walker about staying on his staff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)