Police outline sequence of events in I-24 multi-vehicle wreck

The Paducah Police Department has released more information about multiple vehicles that crashed on Interstate 24 Friday near exit 7 when a Waste Path garbage truck drove the wrong way down the westbound lanes of the highway.

Police say nine vehicles were involved in the wreck, including the truck driven by 23-year-old Dalton Lampley of Calvert City, and six people were injured. In Paducah, Lampley faces six counts of first degree assault in the incident. After the Paducah wreck, the truck moved to the eastbound lanes of I-24, and members of law enforcement pursued it until crashed in Marshall County, and Lampley was arrested. He also faces charges in Marshall County in the incident. For our our coverage of the wreck and police chase on Friday, click here. Lampley has pleaded not guilty to the Marshall County charges. For more on those charges, click here.

On Monday, police sent a news releases with what it says was the sequence of events in the Paducah crash. Officers say the garbage truck hit a pickup truck head on, followed by a BMW. The BMW spun around, and it was hit again by the trailer of the truck before it came to rest on the shoulder of the road, facing south.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry then saw the garbage truck headed toward her, and hit the brakes. Multiple passenger vehicles driving behind that Camry — a Nissan Rogue, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Jeep Liberty and a Ford Econoline Van — were not able to stop in time or had to swerve to avoid the garbage truck, police say, and each hit the rear of the car in front of it.

Then, the driver of a tractor-trailer saw the oncoming garbage truck and swerved to avoid it, then swerved again to avoid jack knifing. The semi's mirror clicked a passing dump truck, and the semi driver said the dump truck didn't stop.

A short distance down the road, police say, the garbage truck the median into I-24 eastbound, where it continued to Calvert City, where Lampley was arrested.

Police say the six people injured were:

49-year-old Murray Moore of Paducah, who was driving the GMC pickup truck

70-year-old Nancy Gilbert, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, who was driving the 2016 BMW

18-year-old Abrielle Fischer of St. Louis, Missouri, who was driving the Jeep Liberty

Fischer's passenger, 17-year-old Kaitlyn Nienhouse of St. Louis

16-year-old Gracelynne Hamann, of Silex, Missouri

Gamann's passenger, 52-year-old Angela Hamann of Silex

The injured were taken to Baptist Health Paducah or Lourdes hospital, and Moore was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

You can read the news release from the Paducah Police Department in full below this story.