President met with support and protest in Louisville

Protesters chant "This is what democracy looks like," outside Freedom Hall in Louisville, where the president spoke on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Supporters make their way into Freedom Hall for a rally for President Donald Trump on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Supporters line up outside Freedom Hall in Louisville before President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign-style rally on Monday, March 20, 2017.

President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday evening, alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

During his speech, the president looked ahead to the House of Representatives' vote on a measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"Thursday is our chance to end Obamacare and the Obamacare catastrophe, and begin delivering the reforms out people deserve," the president said.

He called the health care law a financial disaster for Kentucky.

"Many of our best and brightest are leaving the medical profession entirely because of Obamacare. Obamacare has been a complete and total catastrophe, and it's getting worse and worse by the day," trump said.

The Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index released last month ranks Kentucky as one of the six states that cut uninsured rates by 10 percentage points or more under the Affordable Care Act. The index says the commonwealth cut it to 7.8 percent last year from 20.4 percent in 2013.

Outside the hall, thousands of supporters of the president gathered, as well as many protesters. Local 6's Tyler Druin was in Louisville to tell us about the rally. People gathered behind the fences outside the arena, and many of them told us they were there protesting the travel ban, the boarder wall and proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels that was were included in the president's budget.

Tyler tells us from what he saw, the protest outside was peaceful, and he didn't see any arrests.

Inside the event, he says six people were escorted out. Three were in a group chanting "black lives matter."

Tyler brought us coverage live throughout the day Monday via Facebook LIVE, including supporters lined up outside the arena waiting to hear the president speak, video of the rally itself, and protesters who remained gathered outside after the president left the stage. If you missed any of those videos, you can watch them below this story.

Note: The video froze during the president's speech due to poor cell signal because of the size of the crowd, but the audio seems to have worked throughout. You can hear the president's remarks.