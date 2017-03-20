Closure planned on KY 807 in Trigg County

Daytime closures will start on Wednesday along part of Kentucky 807 in southern Trigg County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says KY 807, which is also Donaldson Creek Road, in Trigg County will be closed to through traffic between mile points 0.0 and 4.3 in the Donaldson area on weekdays starting Wednesday to allow multiple cross drains to be replaced. The closure is planned to start around 7 a.m. and reopen around 3:30 p.m. each weekday.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says because of how much work is needed there, the road may have to stay closed during the nighttime hours occasionally during the closure. The work is expected to go on for about the next two weeks.

The section that will be closed is between KY 164 and Pay Lake Road. It includes intersections with KY 1062, Skinner Road, Summer King Lane, Old Dover Road and Donnie Lane.