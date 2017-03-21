Mayfield Middle named School to Watch

This photo shows, from the left, Mayfield Middle School Assistant Principal Kelly Stinson, Principal Kim Reed, and National Schools to Watch Review team members Fran Salyers, Karen Hamilton, Steve Tribble, David Ward and Tim Bundren.

A’Sohntea Farmer and Joshua Saunders concentrate on completing an assignment in the library at Mayfield Middle School.

Mayfield Middle School is a School to Watch. That's a designation by The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.

The forum is an alliance of more than 60 educators, researchers and others committed to promoting the academic performance and healthy development of young adults.

Just 12 middle schools in Kentucky have that status. The schools are judged on the categories of academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organized support structure in place for students.