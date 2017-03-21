Six things to know - 3/21/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Trump will be on capitol hill today. He is trying to get support for the Republican's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. The House plans to vote on the proposal Thursday.



It is day two of confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Each member of the Senate Judiciary Committee will get 30 minutes to ask him questions.



Starting today, most electronics are being banned from carry-on luggage on non-stop flights from eight countries from the Middle East and Africa that have direct flights to the U.S. The new regulations are in response to concerns that terror groups will smuggle explosives in electronic devices.



The man accused of breaking his three month old's femur is expected back in McCracken County court for a pretrial conference. Kelton Ragan of Paducah faces assault charges after the incident in November. Ragan has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.



Harrah's Metropolis in Metropolis, Illinois will be holding a career fair on Tuesday. The casino says it has more than 40 full time and part time positions available. The career fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the casino.



The Illinois treasurer's office is auctioning off almost 500 unclaimed items ranging from collectible coins to jewelry and baseball cards. Treasurer Michael Frerichs said Monday the online auction will be held March 27 to 31. You can preview the items that will be auctioned off by clicking here.