Two arrested on burglary charges over the weekend

Two people were arrested over the weekend on burglary charges.



Paducah Police say officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Leiberman Street just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday on reports of a burglary in progress.



When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Brianna Haynes of Paducah standing in the carport. Officers say she was serving as a "look out."



Officers were preparing to search the home when 32-year-old Jeffrey Stone of Paducah came out of the back door. He had jewelry that was taken from the home.



Police also searched Haynes' purse and found methadone hydrochloride, diazapam, and clonazpam pills.



Both were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



Stone was charged with second-degree burglary.



Haynes was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container.