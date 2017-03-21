Arrest made in connection to shots fired near UT Martin

UPDATE: Martin police say they arrested a Tennessee man and are looking for others in connection to shots fired near UT Martin's campus.

Officers say the situation began with a fight in the University Center. The fight ended but resumed a few minutes later around the 300 block of Hannings Lane. Police say that's when Tommy Fuller fired a weapon at several people.

Officers say Fuller then left the area in a while SUV but was stopped by police at the intersection of Mt. Pelia Road & University Street. They are looking for three other people involved in the fight. They were in a two door black 2005 Mazda with license plate K2898Y.

Police say several weapons were found in the car and Fuller was taken into custody. He faces several charges including felony reckless endangerment & unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony.

The all clear has been given at the UT Martin campus.



The campus was put on lock down around 1:00 p.m. after gun shots were reported on Mt. Pelia road near the University Center.



According to the Martin Police Department, three men were involved in a fight that began near the University Center and spilled out onto Mt. Pelia Road.



Shots were then fired, but officers are not sure if they were shot towards anyone.



No one was injured, but police say three people are being questioned and investigated.



An investigation is ongoing.