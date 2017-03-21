Four injured in connection to two car crash on Interstate 24

Four people were injured in connection to a two car crash on Interstate 24 just east of Paducah.



McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 9 mile marker turn around.



They say 35-year-old Jennifer Schoolcraft of Grand Rivers was going east on I-24 when she said she was going to turn around in the turn around.



Schoolcraft said she put on her left turn signal and slowed down to make the turn. As she started turning left, she was hit in the rear.



The driver of the car that hit her, 18-year-old Kiersten Hayden of Calvert City, said she looked down at her radio briefly and when she looked up she hit Schoolcraft's car.



Both drivers and a 7-year-old in Schoolcraft's car were taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.



At around the same time, 48-year-old Paul Edward Kucinski of Clarksville, Tennessee, was riding a motorcycle east on I-24 when he came upon congested traffic due to the earlier crash.



Deputies say Kucinski tried to avoid a crash by stopping between a semi and a car. As he tried to stop, he hit the edge of the semi's trailer. That caused him to veer into the side of the car.



After hitting the car, the motorcycle slid into the cable barrier and stopped. Kucinski was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



The impact was so slight on the semi that the driver didn't even notice he was hit. The car had minor damage.