Four injured in connection to two car crash on Interstate 24

A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.More
Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.More