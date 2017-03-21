Baptist Health CEO Steve Hanson steps down

The CEO of Baptist Health, a health care system with nine hospitals and other clinics and facilities across Kentucky and in Indiana, has announced he is stepping down.

Steve Hanson has been CEO of Baptist Health since March of 2013. In a news release announcing Hanson's departure Tuesday, Baptist Health says it has appointed Chief Financial Officer Steve Oglesby and Vice President and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer Janet Norton to share Hanson's responsibilities in the interim.

Baptist Health says its search for a successor will begin immediately.

Last week, the company announced job cuts affecting 288 employees, 30 of them from Baptist Health Paducah. For more on the staff reduction, click here.