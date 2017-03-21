Closure planned on KY 945 in Graves County

A closure is planned for Wednesday on part of Kentucky 945 in Graves County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says KY 945 will be closed at mile point 1.36 west of Mayfield, which is between Gilbert Road and Hickory Road, so a crane can be used to repair the Chalk Creek Branch Culvert.

The closure is expected to start at 8 a.m. and end around 3 p.m. the same day.

KYTC says there will be no marked detour.