Woman arrested after state police find 35 pounds of marijuana in Mayfield home

A local woman was arrested in Mayfield on Tuesday after state police say they found about 35 pounds of marijuana at her home.

The Kentucky State Police says Drug Enforcement investigators began watching a home on Taylor Drive after receiving information that a large amount of marijuana was being mailed there. Troopers say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, detectives saw two packages dropped off by the United States Postal Service, which were accepted by the woman who lived there.

Investigators executed a search warrant and found the marijuana. Detectives arrested 43-year-old Ernestine Ross of Mayfield, and she was charged with trafficking marijuana over 5 pounds, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

KSP says it was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the United States Postal Inspector.