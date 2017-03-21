New owners explore former Mid-Continent University campus possibilities

The new owners of the former Mid-Continent University campus gave a tour to some potential new tenants on Tuesday.

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications bought the campus in January for $1.8 million. The company's idea is to convert the campus into a technology park, but WK&T says there's a place for local universities and colleges on the campus as well.

WK&T leaders say, with 100,000 square feet, there would be space for offices, classrooms, solar energy, and even a think-tank of sorts. They say the big plan is to turn the empty campus into a place to learn again and, most of all, to create jobs.

WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter says for the tech park to be successful, the company has to collaborate with educators in the area. “We want to make sure this campus is a great asset," he says.

Murray State University President Bob Davies was among those touring the campus. “It's very exciting, and I think the facilities (and) the physical grounds all lend itself to that vision," he says.

Davies says the only thing Murray State will commit to regarding the tech park is a partnership. "We would like to see how to have our presence here, and it could be in many different forms," he says.

Former Mid-Continent students will still have an office on campus. The office will be open for about a year.

There are several ideas for the tech park, all in the beginning stages. Bonnstetter says it would be a place "where people have tech ideas, or not just technology, but ideas of developing projects can come and work on that project in an intensive environment.”

Bonnstetter says tech jobs and offering classes in one place will make the location more marketable, “I think there's a lot of different things we can do, but it's going to take all of us.”

As part of the purchase, WK&T will move its three Mayfield locations onto the former Mid-Continent campus. Bonnstetter says there is no specific move in date for any group that might locate in the tech park. Right now, the company is working to clean everything up.

Bonnstetter says they have plans to make the tech park green with solar energy and expand the campus in the future.

Kentucky Rep. Richard Heath also took part in the campus tour. Heath says making the state more competitive to future industries and businesses is a priority for lawmakers. “I'm excited about the opportunity to attract businesses here, and turn this piece of property into something productive," Heath says.

Preliminary plans also include building a hotel on the campus.