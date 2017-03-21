Illinois governor announces cybersecurity plan

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has unveiled a broad-based cybersecurity plan.



The Republican announced the framework Tuesday. He says cybersecurity is one of the most pressing issues facing the nation and Illinois.



The plan outlines goals to protect state information systems. But it covers only executive branch agencies directly. It wouldn't have prevented incidents like the cyberattack on Illinois voter data last fall.



Administration officials say they don't know the final cost of the plan, but that it will come from existing Department of Innovation and Technology resources. The administration has proposed $900 million for all information technology services in the state's next budget.



But officials say an additional $250 million was needed to connect agency systems, much of which has already been appropriated. Rauner says a cost-cutting pension overhaul could be one source of funding.



He again criticized Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza for halting payments going toward integrating the systems. She says other services should come first.

