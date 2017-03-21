Local preschool closes after 30 years

Authorities say children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center used as a drug trafficking hub.More
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.More
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.More
Unity and a budget —Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to speak about both in a speech Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start to the special legislative session.More
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games following its sex scandal investigation.More
School may be out for the summer, but class is in session for many of our Local 6 teachers. Hundreds of teachers are at the College and Career Readiness Summit at Murray State University to learn about new techniques and technology for the classroom.More
How effective is the school superintendent? That's the question several parents and teachers wanted answered Monday night at the Livingston County School Board meeting.More
