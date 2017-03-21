Local preschool closes after 30 years

There are more preschool options in Marshall County now than ever before. That wasn’t the case in 1987, when St. Matthew by the Lake Preschool first opened.

After 30 years of preparing kids for elementary school, St. Matthew is closing on May 26.

Lori Kuta founded the preschool all those years ago. She says she hopes St. Matthew isn’t just remembered for the swings, games, and singing, but as a community service. “We started to serve the children of this area, and we have done it and we have done it very well,” she says.

It’s how Kate Morefield will remember the place. “I just met all my lifelong friends that I'm still friends with here, so it's got a special place in my heart,” Morefield says.

Now, Morefield’s daughter, McCal, gets to make lifelong friends there, too. There’s a lot of family tradition there. Kuta estimates five parents there at pickup time were kids on the same playground years before.

Kuta says the preschool is shutting down after she announced she was retiring and a staff member took another job. “We just don't feel that the need is there the way it was in the beginning, and perhaps God's sending us in another direction," she says.