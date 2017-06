After spending the last three seasons as the head football coach at Dresden, Derek Rang stepped down Tuesday to become the new head coach at Gatlinburg-Pittman.

Rang went 32-8 in this three seasons with the Lions, including a perfect 15-0 in 2016 as Dresden won the TSSAA Class 1A state championship.

On Twitter, Rang wrote: "Although the wins and championships were icing on the cake, being around the great coaches, players, and students is something that will last with me the rest of my life."