Gutzler recovers from "freak" accident, picks up where he left off

Murray State right field Brandon Gutzler was having a career season in 2016.

So much so that he was named the National Player of the Week by Louisville Slugger in February.

But March wasn't as kind to Gutzler as a “freak” injury on the road brought his season to an abrupt end.

"I remember running in for a foul ball,” Gutzler said. “All of a sudden I was on the ground."

"He slid extremely late and hard into that fence," Murray State baseball coach Kevin Moulder said.

"(I) hit the fence. Kind of got my foot stuck under it," Gutzler said.

Added Moulder: "You knew it was trouble right away because he's a really tough guy and he went down in a lot of pain."

As a result the St. Louis native broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle.

"There was actually no pain. I didn't feel it,” Gutzler said smiling. “It was just a freak accident."

"It was probably the most gruesome injury I've ever seen on a baseball field," Moulder said.

While there is no such thing as a good time to get injured, if there ever was, Gutzler's setback came at just the right time.

“It happened in game 16. Had it happened in game 17 he would have lost the year due to medical redshirt rules,” Moulder said.

Added Gutzler: "That was straight luck. Honestly it was the best of a worse situation."

Despite his injury and seven month absence from baseball, Gutzler is off to yet another remarkable start in 2017, carrying the best batting average (.405) in the starting lineup.

"He's picked up right where he left off last year," Moulder said.

And if he can continue the Racers hope it will end their seven-year Ohio Valley Conference tournament drought.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.