Traffic Safety Days teach teens risks of the road

Before handing your car keys to the teen driver in your family, there are a few things police in southern Illinois want to teach them.

Hundreds of high school students in southern Illinois will learn about traffic safety at Williamson County Traffic Safety Days this week. Members of law enforcement who are helping out with the event say they hope to teach teens about risky driving behaviors before they hit the road, so they don't find out the hard way.

Students in Pope County High School aren't spending the day in a traditional classroom, but Williamson County Traffic Safety Days is anything but a field trip.

Sophomore Abby Thompson and her classmates are getting hands-on training from law enforcement, learning the rules of the road through simulations and exercises. Thompson won't get her driver's license until July, but she said she practices whenever she can. Even so, getting a crash course on the force of impact from a car crash was eye opening, she said, even from a 5 mph simulator.

"Yeah, it would really hurt. I mean, that gave me a jolt, but going faster than that, it's going to hurt," Thompson said.

Williamson County sheriff's deputy Brian Murrah helps coordinate the annual event. He said they're trying to teach safe behaviors for teens to remember when they and their friends are driving on the road.

One of the lessons that sticks with many people, Murrah said, is the semi demonstration, showing how difficult it is to see cars and motorcycles behind and on the side of you, even with the mirrors inside the semi cab.

He said they try to teach teens about dangerous behaviors such as unsafe passing or distracted driving first, because those mistakes do the most damage.

"We have seen these mistakes kill people. You know, we're going to put the information in front of you, because we don't want that to happen to you," Murrah said.

Kids can see for themselves how dangerous it is to text and drive or even drink and drive through activities that put those skills to the test, whether it's wearing goggles that simulate high blood alcohol content or asking teens to text while driving a golf cart.

Murrah said you can see it when the students realize the risky behaviors and make changes to keep themselves safe.

"It's apparent that this event is effective. Crash numbers are down, and they continue to stay down," Murrah said. He said the first year of the training, crash reports went down 50 percent and while they've fluctuated, they've stayed low since. He said that's win not just for the program but for the kids who stay happy and healthy as a result.

He said if the activities and lessons the students learn while they're here can save one life, it's worth it.

This year's Williamson County Traffic Safety Days event is the largest yet, with 1,500 students expected to attend from 11 southern Illinois counties.

In its ninth year, the program is funded by community and business donations.