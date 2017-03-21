Police and university work to keep students safe after shots fired near UTM

A quick reaction by University of Tennessee at Martin and Martin city police kept students safe after shots were reported Tuesday afternoon near campus.

"As soon as they caught wind of what happened, they locked everything down and instructed students to get to safety," said TJ Crabtree, who witnessed the fight that led to gunfire on Hannings Lane.

Police say UT Martin student Tommy Fuller fired a gun. Fuller is charged with felonies, including reckless endangerment, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony.

"It was a definite surprise more than anything," said Crabtree.

Crabtree says the fight happened near his fraternity house, and he called campus administration after hearing a gun shot.

"That was our concern, was campus, worrying about everyone not involved, being involved by someone's quick decisions," Crabtree said.

Shortly after he and other students reported the fight, the campus took action.

"It's just very scary, because today was a very active day on campus," said university spokesman Bud Grimes.

Grimes says that's why Martin police were on the scene quickly to make an arrest, the campus locked its main building entrances, and UTM officers patrolled the university's main parking lots.

The UTM Office of Public Safety sent students a text alert to notify them the campus was on lock down.

During a lock down, students are told go inside their classrooms or dorms and lock the doors until they get an all clear. It's a protocol students learn during orientation, but hope they never have to use.

"You never think something like this is going to happen. In my 25-plus years here, we've had two lock downs," Grimes said.

"It was a quick jolt of fear," Crabtree said.

It's thanks to students, like Crabtree, who alerted campus authorities that word got out quickly.

Only university employees who have contacted UTM Safety and Security and have a valid permit can carry a gun on campus, and they must conceal-carry.

Students cannot carry guns or keep them in their cars. Martin and campus police say they believe three others involved were traveling in a 2005 black Mazda with a K2898Y license plate. Police are looking for that vehicle.

Officers say more charges may come as the investigation continues.