Investigators continue search for man reported missing in 2010

After seven years, a local sheriff's department says there is still no trace of a missing man, but deputies are still working to find him.

The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says Joel Moore was last heard from on March 27, 2010. That day, Moore exchanged text messages with his brother, who he lived with for about a month before he disappeared. The last text he sent his brother said he was going to "visit old friends" and he let his brother know he would not be home that night, deputies say.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since, and his vehicle — a white 1991 Cadillac Deville with the Illinois license plate number A369209 — was never found.

Investigators say there has been no activity on his bank accounts or cell phone since those last text messages. Over the years, ground, air and water searches have been performed, all with no luck.

Crews plan to search the Ohio River again this summer when the water level is low.

Moore was 28 when he went missing. At the time, he was described as weighing 165 pounds and standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators ask if you have information about this case, to call the sheriff's office at 618-997-6541.