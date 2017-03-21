Trump to travel to Brussels for NATO meeting in May

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he and three other Republican senators are preparing to announced their opposition to the Senate health care bill as it's written.More
Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.More
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
