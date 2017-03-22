Paducah City Commission approves Sunday sales for microbreweries

Among the actions taken at Tuesday's Paducah City Commission Tuesday was approval of an ordinance to allow microbreweries to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Commission members approved an ordinance to amend Chapter 6, Alcoholic Beverages in the city's code of ordinances to allow sales of malt beverages by the drink and packaged sales on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Also discussed at Tuesday's meeting: You may not be able to street park near the intersection of Broadway Street and Lone Oak Road. City leaders announced during the meeting that crews will start preparing the curbs and nearby road with markings that limit street parking this week.

Leaders say some drivers are parking too close to the driveway entrances to businesses near the intersection, creating safety concerns.

During the meeting, City Manager Jeff Pederson announced that a meeting will be held this week with Freedom Waste Services to address concerns some citizens have voiced about the signs at the recycling drop of center on State Street and the conditions of the site.