Lane restriction on I-24 for pothole patching

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict westbound traffic to one lane on Interstate 24 in McCracken County starting Wednesday night.

The westbound lanes of I-24 will be restricted to one lane from approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 to approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at milepoint 10.3 to allow pothole patching on approaches at the Island Creek Bridge.

Drivers should use caution where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to passing traffic.

This westbound work zone lane restriction along I-24 is just west of the I-24 Husbands Road Exit 11 Interchange at Paducah.

This work zone will remain in place until approximately 3 p.m., Thursday, to allow concrete used in the repair process to cure properly.

This planned work schedule is weather dependent.