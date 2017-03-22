Marshall County road back open after concrete truck overturned

UPDATE: The site is clear and the road is open.

ORIGINAL STORY: An overturned concrete truck is blocking a portion of KY 58/Mayfield Highway in Marshall County.



A concrete truck was delivering material to a new stave mill under construction when it overturned. No word on what caused the truck to overturn or if anyone was injured.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is blocked near the 5 mile maker which is about half way between Benton and the Marshall-Graves County line.



A detour is being set up via KY 1949/Wadesboro Road and Ky 2606/Jackson School Road.



Some of the concrete spilled onto the road and will need to be cleaned up. The road is expected to be blocked until around 8:30 a.m.