Culvert repairs to block portion of KY 945 in Graves County

A portion of KY 945 in Graves County will be blocked Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road will be closed at mile point 1.36 so that a crane can make repairs to the Chalk Creek Branch Culvert.



This is between Gilbert Road and Hickory Road northwest of Mayfield.



The road is expected to be closed from about 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. There will be no marked detour.