Culvert repairs to block portion of KY 945 in Graves County

Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
Traffic was down to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.More
In Marshall County, Kentucky, the northbound ramp to Interstate 24 West at Exit 25 of the Purchase Parkway is blocked by a semi Wednesday evening, according to the state transportation cabinet.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 139/South Road will be closed at mile point 6.2. This is just south of the KY 164 intersection.More
