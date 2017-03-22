Culvert repairs to block portion of KY 945 in Graves County - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A portion of KY 945 in Graves County will be blocked Wednesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road will be closed at mile point 1.36 so that a crane can make repairs to the Chalk Creek Branch Culvert.

This is between Gilbert Road and Hickory Road northwest of Mayfield.

The road is expected to be closed from about 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. There will be no marked detour.

