Six things to know - 3/22/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Associated Press has learned that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has ties to Russia. Their investigation shows he worked to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



One person is dead after strong thunderstorms hit in north Georgia. A tree fell on the victim's home near Atlanta. The spring storm also brought lightning, hail, and winds up to 60 miles per hour.



A closure is expected along KY 807 in Trigg County this morning. Crews will be in the Donaldson area replacing cross drains. Closures will start every morning at 7:00 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. each weekday. These closures are expected to last for the next two weeks.



Restrictions are planned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in McCracken County starting tonight at 7:00 p.m. Crews will be fixing potholes near the Island Creek Bridge. The work zone will remain in place until 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.



Game show host and producer Chuck Barris has died. Barris' publicist says the 87-year-old died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon. He is best known for the Gong Show which he produced and starred in from 1976 to 1980. Barris also produced The Dating Game and the Newlywed Game.



The search for three suspects continues after a shooting near UT Martin's campus. Police say it all started with a fight in the University Center and ended with a shooting around the 300 block of Hannings Lane. Student Tommy Fuller faces several charges including felony reckless endangerment.