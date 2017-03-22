One person wanted in connection to shooting outside UT Martin found

Martin, Tennessee police say they have found one of the three people wanted in connection to a shooting near University of Tennessee at Martin.



Tuesday afternoon shots were fired near the campus. No one was injured.



Police were looking for three people in connection to the shooting. All three were last seen in a 2005 black Mazda.



The Mazda was found within the city limits and one person wanted was found. Police are interviewing that person.



Police are still looking for two other people in connection to the shooting.