Police say a man who was reported missing after he had last been seen on Tuesday has been found Wednesday afternoon.

Paducah Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Moore was last seen on March 21 at his home on Clements Street before he was reported missing. They said he has medical conditions that might put him in danger.

Moore was reported missing at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, and police sent an update around 3:17 p.m. saying he has been found and is in good health.