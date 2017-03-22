Kentucky governor signs charter schools bill

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Aiming to increase food donations, a new Kentucky law will shield stores and other groups donating food to nonprofits from liability.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general temporarily delayed another legal showdown with Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday, but warned that he'll take the Republican governor to court a fourth time if...More
A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.More
The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.More
Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff.More
It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin.More
Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.More
