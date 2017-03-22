Tennessee transgender bathroom bill fails in Senate panel

A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.More
The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.More
Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff.More
It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin.More
Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.More
