Bevin signs law allowing optional drivers' licenses

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has signed a law allowing Kentuckians to purchase voluntary travel IDs to replace their standard drivers' licenses.



Records show Bevin signed House bill 410 on Tuesday. The law seeks to comply with the federal Real ID Act of 2005, passed in response to the 2001 terrorist attacks.



For an extra $5, Kentuckians will be able to purchase a new drivers' license that complies with the law.



The new license is optional. But, starting next year, anyone who does not have it won't be able to board a domestic flight or enter a U.S. military base without some other form of ID, such as a passport.



Bevin vetoed a similar bill last year over privacy concerns.