97-year-old still has passion for Kentucky basketball

Helen Morgan, 97, is quite the character inside the walls of Superior Care Home Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located in Paducah.

For every Kentucky basketball game, the Benton native dresses up in her usual blue attire and jewelry.

"They all know I'm watching (the game)," Morgan said of her family.

Since her arrival almost five years ago it's clear to everyone at Superior Care Home when the Wildcats are playing by taking a quick look at Morgan.

"They say ‘oh we’re going to have a ball game,’ Morgan said. “I put my blue on. Even I put blue earrings (on)... I don't know why I love (Kentucky basketball) that much."

Just like everyone else in the Big Blue Nation, Morgan is loud and proud when it comes to watching her Wildcats.

But that fandom comes with her personal advice for head coach John Calipari.

"Play defense and let (Malik Monk) have the ball so he can shoot. I don't think they'll take my advice," Morgan said.

"She's positive,” Superior Care Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center marketing director Darla Sims said. “But she will not hesitate to give suggestions on what coach (Calipari) needs to do for the next game."

"She knows more about Kentucky than John Calipari,” fellow Kentucky fan and friend Thomas Mathis said jokingly. “I found out that's almost true."

But one thing is for sure.

"If they don't win, I'll be unhappy," Morgan said. "I'm going to be happy as long as they're winning."

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.