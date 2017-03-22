Kentucky sheriff arrested on burglary, theft charges

A sheriff in a northern Kentucky county has been arrested on burglary and drug theft charges, the Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday.

Troopers say Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman has been arrested. He is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance.

The KSP Department of Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations announced the arrests, and says the investigation is ongoing.

NBC affiliate LEX18 reports that Kinman was admitted to a rehab facility a week ago, and that Chief Deputy Rodney Hawkins is serving as interim sheriff.

The Associated Press reports that Kinman turned himself in to authorities in Grant County, and that the sheriff is accused of entering a home and stealing prescription pain medication.