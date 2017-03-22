Paducah Fresh Start Village expands; help to install solar panels needed

Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Fresh Start Village is expanding. The village gives women and families a place to stay and the services they need while they get back on their feet.

In its first year, it helped 180 women and families. After the expansion, it will be able to house 10 to 12 more people. But, there is a problem with expanding, and other charitable groups want to help solve it.

When you say Kentucky bourbon, Brian Shemwell wants you to think about community. He says: “Bourbon to a Kentuckian is so much more than alcohol.”

So, when there was a problem that needed solving in his community, he thought he might look to the sun by installing solar panels for the Fresh Start Village. “We wanted to think of an out of the box way to make a positive impact for Paducah Cooperative Ministries," he says.

Utilities make up the most of the expenses. Heidi Suhrheinrich says solar panels will help put resources where they're most needed: with the people who live here. “We really want to protect the investment the community has helped us create by making it sustainable," she says.

The solar panels would be installed on the roof of the building, and the hope is they can install panels on the other buildings as well.

Shemwell's still helping raise money for the $25,000 project, but he says he has faith that peoples' love for bourbon will be as strong as their love for the community.

The project is about halfway funded and would include purchasing and installing the panels.

Click here to learn more about Project Helios.