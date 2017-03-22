Blue Zones Project could help people in Paducah live longer, healthier

We all want to live healthier, happier lives, but sometimes the access isn't there. That's where Blue Zones comes in, a project Paducah city leaders learned about on Wednesday. It aims to help your employer, school and community help you live a longer, better life.

Martha Emmons says healthy people mean a healthy community.

"I don't think we are, as a whole community, nearly as healthy as we could be," says Emmons.

Emmons says she loves to stay active. Some days, she'll even bike to work.

"When you get to work, you're always in a good mood," says Emmons.

Emmons learned about the Blue Zones Project after reading about it in National Geographic. Now, she wants to see it implemented in Paducah.

"It's not even that hard," says Emmons. "It's just common sense, and it's common sense that we've gotten away from, I think."

Blue Zones Project Spokesperson Tony Buettner says it's all about making small changes that can help people live longer, happier lives.

"Research shows if you offer people the healthy choice, 38 percent of the time, they'll take it," says Buettner.

Buettner says it could be as simple as a sign near the elevators at church encouraging you to take the stairs, or healthier options in the vending machines at work.

According to Buettner, 39 communities across the county have already had a Blue Zones Project makeover.

"In those communities, we're seeing obesity rates drop, tobacco usage rates drop," says Buettner. "You see people eating more fruits and vegetables, moving, connecting with their faith."

Buettner says if we don't do something now, it could cost us billions of dollars in health care in the future. He says Paducah has what it takes to become a Blue Zones Project Community.

If Paducah moves forward with the project, Buettner says the next step is the planning and discovery phase. He says a national team would come to Paducah to learn more about the challenges people living here face.

If the community is on board, Buettner says Blue Zones Project could start sometime this year.

Click here for more information about the Blue Zones Project. If you have any questions, email Dr. Evelyn Jones at emjonesmd@wellspringsderm.com.