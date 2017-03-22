Calipari, Stoops sign 2-year extensions with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has signed John Calipari and Mark Stoops to two-year contract extensions, keeping Calipari as its men's basketball coach through 2024 and Stoops with the football program through 2022.



Calipari's base salary increases $500,000 to $7.75 million next season and rises to $8 million annually for each year after under the amended deal. The extension announced Wednesday includes a compensation review in June 2022 to compare it to other coaches' contracts and allows for a new amendment to be negotiated. Calipari would also be paid $5 million for each year if Kentucky terminates the contract.



Stoops, who guided the Wildcats to a 7-6 finish and their first bowl since 2010 last season, will earn $3.5 million this year with $250,000 annual increases.



