Business ordered to remove paint from historic building

Owner has to remove black paint from the bricks and re-apply.

Market House Historic Distric has been in the National Register of Historic Places since the 80s.

Paducah's Historic and Architectural Review Commission recently ordered a business owner to remove black paint covering their storefront.

Paducah Planning Director Steve Ervin said the owner got permission to put in an awning and paint the window trim. Then, she painted the entire brick front black. HARC did not approve that.

"It's been on the national register of historic places since the 80s," explained Ervin. "The local government established a set of guidelines and put it into our zoning ordinance, and it's called the H1 historical commercial zone."

The ordinance helps preserve historic places by not allowing any extreme external changes. Ervin said if the building didn't have paint on it when it became a historic place, then you are usually not allowed to paint it.

You also have to go through a few steps to get any external changes approved. Business owners must go to the Paducah Department of Planning, fill out an application, and go before the HARC.

Rita Park sells her pottery at the Art Guild of Paducah right next door to the building. She walks by the newly painted black brick all the time.

"I didn't notice it sticking out in any way. It looked fine to me," she said. She said the guidelines are strict, but she can see why, because the historic areas are so nice.

The owner now has to try to remove the black paint. HARC said to try the removal process on just a few bricks at a time. If it doesn't work, then they might get to keep their black storefront.

We have not been able to reach the owner for comment.