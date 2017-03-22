Congress to vote on controversial health care bill

The Congressional Budget Office reports 28 million people don’t have health insurance. Their latest report says 52 million people will be without insurance in nine years if the American Health Care Act passes. The CBO also reports the national debt could drop by more than 337 billion as a result.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the bill Thursday.

Big differences we’ve learned so far include:

People won't be required to pay a penalty for not getting health insurance Able-bodied Medicaid patients could be required to work or do community service for coverage Medicaid spending capped, allocated through a block grant or per-person allotments Increase tax credits for younger people who need help on the federal exchange, lower aid to older people Would ensure coverage for people with pre-existing conditions

A local speech pathologist, Leslie McColgin, says she is scared there won’t be enough money to support kids with disabilities such as autism or down syndrome.

She’s dedicated her life to people who need her expertise dearly. “I know how much joy is brought when they are able to progress to a point where they are able to have a simple conversation with somebody and be understood. To think that these, there's going to be so many people to not have these medical services, is just heartbreaking,” McColgin said. She says 98 percent of her patients are able to see her through their Medicaid coverage.

Not all parents who take their children to her are on government-funded health care, either. In fact, McColgin says 20 percent of her patients also have private coverage to supplement the costs of having a disabled child.

She’s worried there won’t be enough money in the pot for people for people with disabilities.

She’s also worried about people like Donnie, a disabled adult who had nowhere else to go, so McColgin opened her home. “These are individuals who don't have family that can take care of them. The individual that lives with us is 56 years old, and his parents are dead. It’s very important for these individuals to have a dignified life, and Medicaid is what makes that possible,” she added.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky District 1, will vote in favor of the bill Thursday.

Comer emphasizes that the bill will not affect Medicare, and he says no one with a disability will lose their health care. “If they're able-bodied, they may lose their health care. But, if they're elderly, if they're children, then I think there's no question they're going to be able to keep their health care,” he added.

After an hour and half ride on Air Force One with President Trump Monday, Comer says he believes Trump is “committed to helping people in poor districts, like my district, with high Medicaid population, get covered.”

“Right now in the first congressional district, we have one carrier in just about every county. So there's no competition. We have to do something to rebuild the individual insurance market and make health care affordable for small business owners,” Comer said.