Louisville's Mitchell to enter NBA draft, but not hire agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell says he will "test the waters" and enter the NBA draft pool but not hire an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to the Cardinals for his junior season.



The 6-foot-3 sophomore said Wednesday on his Instagram account that he has "not decided to leave Louisville" but wants to work out for NBA teams in hopes of participating in the combine. Men's basketball spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed in a text that Mitchell told coach Rick Pitino of his decision during individual player meetings on Monday.



By not hiring an agent, Louisville's leading scorer (15.6 points per game last season) can retain his college eligibility and has until May 24 to decide if he wants to stay in the draft pool or return to school.

