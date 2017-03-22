Library waives fines for two weeks to give more kids access to reading

The McCracken County Library hopes to take down barriers to your child's education. A report ran by library staff shows as many as 1 in 5 children and teens in the county are blocked from using library resources because of late fees.

That's why the library is holding a two-week fine forgiveness event or "amnesty period" in April.

Deana Hayes and her two kids are right where they want to be, surrounded by books.

"I like looking for new books and new series. I'm an avid reader," said Deana's 12-year-old daughter, Lucy Hayes.

The family tries to come to the library once a week. With all those visits, sometimes there's a late fee here or there.

"You think you've had it one week and you've had it four, and low and behold it's racked up with a late fee," Deana said.

Once you have more than $10 in fees or fines, your card gets blocked.

"Often what happens is maybe a child that's in first or second grade brings back a DVD late or brings back a picture book late, and then they don't come to the library for a while. Then they come back two or three years later and they need a material for school and they find out their library card has been blocked," said McCracken County Library Director Susan Baier.

Baier says during the two-week amnesty period, the library will waive fines on all overdue materials that are returned.

"We want to make sure any child who needs a material for school can get it through our library," Baier said.

The library is funded through tax dollars, but he library's director says that actually won't hurt the library, because people return the books purchased with those dollars.



Baier says about 10 percent of the books checked out are not returned, so she hopes this event gets some of that money back.

"I know of a lot of kids don't have as much access to a library as they want," Lucy said.

The Hayes family also hopes it gives more kids access to reading.

Fees will be waived April 1 through April 15. The library's director says the board will see how the event works, and may decide to hold more fine-forgiveness events.