Missing Paducah teen found

UPDATE: Paducah police say 17-year-old Jasmine Strickland was found and in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah police say they want your help finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say Jasmine Strickland was last seen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Paducah Tilghman High School.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown hair that is longer than shoulder length and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and brown-framed glasses. Police provided a photo of the missing teen, which we have included with this story.

If you know where Jasmine is, you can contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.