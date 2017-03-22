Vienna corrections nurses say they feel betrayed after layoffs

Some state nurses caring for prisoners in Illinois will soon be out of work. Statewide, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons received notice from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office that they will be laid off so contract nurses can take their place.

Tammy Stevens and Jamie Petersen expected to be nurses through the Vienna Correctional Center until they retired, but not anymore. The pair are among the 124 state nurses to be laid off.

"I feel betrayed. We trusted them to hold up their end of the bargain, and they failed us," Stevens said. She and Petersen said it came as a shock when they found out the place they'd worked for years would no longer employ them come June.

"They're going to fill our spots with a contractual nurse. There's nothing to be called back to," Petersen said.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Corrections said the cuts will save millions of dollars, coming after the current contract for union nurses expired. In the letter sent to the Illinois Nurse’s Association, it said the DOC has no obligation to fulfill layoff procedures.

But the INA said the notice of layoffs came just one week after filing an unfair labor practice claim against the DOC, saying they refused to bargain in good faith and consistently violated the contract. Stevens and Petersen say the layoff feels personal.

"It's absolutely retaliation, because we wouldn't accept the contract that was given to us because it was unfair,” Stevens said.

"I feel that we're being made an example of to others that haven't settled yet," Petersen said. After 17 years of putting her life at risk working along with inmates, Petersen was just a few years away from retiring with her pension. But, with the contract declared null and void and the state putting her out of a job, Petersen said that full pension no longer seems possible.

The DOC said most nurses will be able to reapply for their jobs as contract nurses, if they choose to. Stevens and Petersen say, despite the pay and benefit cut that comes along with the transition, they don’t plan on reapplying as contract nurses.

"I know I have to go to work tomorrow. This makes it very difficult to do that, knowing that we mean so little to them," Stevens said.

“And that’s why I can’t,” Petersen agreed. Both women said they feel they put time and effort into their dangerous, stressful job only to find the rug pulled out from under them by the state, and they believe that’s unfair.

"You know, a pension is part of that bonus package that we deal with every day for putting ourselves in jeopardy," Petersen said.

"They're not holding up their end of the deal. We've done nothing wrong, but we're being punished," Stevens said.

But, until their last day on the job on June 15, they say they can’t give up hope that something may still change.

The DOC released the following statement regarding the layoffs:

The Illinois Department of Corrections has issued notice to the Illinois Nurses Association concerning its plan to lay off 124 nurses effective June 15th. The plan is designed to streamline the delivery of medical services within the IDOC. A small amount of medical professionals who provide care in IDOC facilities are actually employed by the state, most are employed through Wexford Health Services, the medical vendor who has provided services in Illinois correctional facilities for nearly 25 years. Wexford is prepared to hire most of the nurses who will be impacted by the layoff. The Department will work with those who wish to remain employed with the state and will coordinate with Central Management Services to identify nursing vacancies within other state agencies. The anticipated savings to the state is about $8 million annually.

