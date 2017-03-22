Illinois House plan to reduce court fees advances to floor

An Illinois House panel has approved a plan to reduce fees people pay in court toward administrative costs and standardize them across the state.



The State Government Administration Committee approved the measure 5-2 Wednesday. It moves to the House floor.



Current fees vary widely from county to county. The legislation would categorize these additional charges and index fees to the offense an individual is accused of. Low-income people could also receive a waiver.



The sponsors are Republican Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva and Northbrook Democratic Rep. Elaine Nekritz.



Their plan follows recommendations made by a task force of lawmakers and court officials last year. Proponents say it will temper increasing fees that fund special programs.



A representative from the Cook County Circuit Clerk's office testified that decreased revenue would cripple court systems.

The bill is HB 2591.