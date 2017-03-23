Local congressman to hold town hall meeting

U.S. Representative James Comer will be holding a town hall in Paducah Friday, but he won't be there in person.



Comer was set to show up at the town hall meeting which is being held at 10:00 a.m. in the Commerce Center Community Room at 330 South 3rd Street in Paducah.



Because of the health care vote scheduled for Friday in Washington D.C., Comer is unable to come back to Paducah.



He still wants to hold the town hall, so he will be joining via a video feed.



Comer says he will discuss several topics with constituents and will be able to answer questions.



The event is open to the public.