Father accused of breaking baby's femur accepts plea deal

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

The father accused of breaking his three month old's femur could serve several years behind bars. Kelton Ragan accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

Ragan was charged with assault in connection to the November incident. He previously told police he picked up his son wrong and "made a mistake."

The commonwealth attorney's office is recommending an 8 year sentence and that he be eligible for parole after serving about one and a half years.

Ragan will be sentenced July 24.

