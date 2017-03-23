Father accused of breaking baby's femur accepts plea deal

The father accused of breaking his three month old's femur could serve several years behind bars. Kelton Ragan accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.



Ragan was charged with assault in connection to the November incident. He previously told police he picked up his son wrong and "made a mistake."



The commonwealth attorney's office is recommending an 8 year sentence and that he be eligible for parole after serving about one and a half years.



Ragan will be sentenced July 24.