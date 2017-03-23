Overturned semi blocked portion of US 60 near Kevil, KY Thursday morning

A portion of US 60 just east of Kevil was down to one lane Thursday morning due to a semi crash.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a semi turned over into a ditch near the intersection of US 60 and Bethel Church Road.



Deputies say the semi met another car that was over the center line. That caused the semi to turn over into the ditch onto its right side. The two vehicles did not hit each other.



The driver of the semi refused medical treatment.



The crash reduced traffic on US 60 to one lane near the intersection. The semi was removed and the road is open to traffic in both directions.