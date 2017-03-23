Local candle manufacturer holding job fair Thursday

A local candle manufacturing company is looking to hire.



MVP Group International Inc. says they are hiring because they are ramping up production.



They will be hosting open interviews at their plant in Mayfield from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Thursday.



Job openings include production workers, machine operators, team leaders, and quality assurance techs.



The company says anyone who comes in for an interview will receive a free candle.



The plant is located at 112 Industrial Road in Mayfield, Kentucky.